NOUN Requirement for Change of Study Centre, Statement Of Result, Academic Transcript, Change Of Program e.t.c

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR CHANGE OF STUDY CENTER

3 copies of the following:

Application letter

List of registered courses with clearance stamp from store

E-wallet from the portal

Evidence of transfer

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR REQUEST FOR STATEMENT/NOTIFICATION OF RESULT

3 copies of the following:

Application letter

Admission letter

E-wallet from the portal

Result from the portal

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR ACADEMIC TRANSCRIPT (UNDERGRADUATES)

3 copies of the following:

Application letter

Evidence of Remita payment Or N5,000

A copy of certificate/result

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR ACADEMIC TRANSCRIPT (POSTGRADUATE)

3 copies of the following:

Upload evidence of Remita payment of N25,000 for international or

N10,000 for local destination

N10,000 for local destination Upload certificate/notification result

NOUN REQUIREMENT FOR CHANGE OF PROGRAMME

3 copies of the following:

Change of programme form

Application form

Admission letter

O’level results/certificate

Evidence of Remita payment

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR CHANGE OF GENDER/CORRECTION OF NAME

3 copies of the following:

Application letter

Application form

Admission letter

Birthday certificate/Newspaper publication

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR PROJECT PROPOSAL

3 copies of the following:

Three proposed topics

Results from portal

List of registered courses

E-wallet

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR INTRODUCTION LETTER

Application letter

Admission letter

Students ID card

E-wallet

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR PROGRESS REPORT

2 copies of the following: