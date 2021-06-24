NOUN Requirement for Change of Study Centre, Statement Of Result, Academic Transcript, Change Of Program e.t.c – NOUN Requirement for Change of Study Centre, Statement Of Result, Academic Transcript, Change Of Program e.t.c
NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR CHANGE OF STUDY CENTER
3 copies of the following:
- Application letter
- List of registered courses with clearance stamp from store
- E-wallet from the portal
- Evidence of transfer
NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR REQUEST FOR STATEMENT/NOTIFICATION OF RESULT
3 copies of the following:
- Application letter
- Admission letter
- E-wallet from the portal
- Result from the portal
NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR ACADEMIC TRANSCRIPT (UNDERGRADUATES)
3 copies of the following:
- Application letter
- Evidence of Remita payment Or N5,000
- A copy of certificate/result
NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR ACADEMIC TRANSCRIPT (POSTGRADUATE)
3 copies of the following:
- Upload evidence of Remita payment of N25,000 for international or
N10,000 for local destination
- Upload certificate/notification result
- For more information, visit www.nou.edu.ng
NOUN REQUIREMENT FOR CHANGE OF PROGRAMME
3 copies of the following:
- Change of programme form
- Application form
- Admission letter
- O’level results/certificate
- Evidence of Remita payment
NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR CHANGE OF GENDER/CORRECTION OF NAME
3 copies of the following:
- Application letter
- Application form
- Admission letter
- Birthday certificate/Newspaper publication
NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR PROJECT PROPOSAL
3 copies of the following:
- Three proposed topics
- Results from portal
- List of registered courses
- E-wallet
NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR INTRODUCTION LETTER
- Application letter
- Admission letter
- Students ID card
- E-wallet
NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR PROGRESS REPORT
2 copies of the following:
- Application letter
- Results from portal
- Students ID card
