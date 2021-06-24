Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Why Delta PDP suspended Sen. Nwaoboshi – The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday suspended Senator Peter Nwaoboshi for anti-party activities.

The State Working Committee (SWC) announced the decision after an emergency meeting.

Nwaoboshi, who represents Delta North Senatorial District, was suspended for a month.

State Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, said in a statement: “This action has become necessary against the backdrop of the recent romance with an opposition party, verbal recklessness, and unprovoked utterances of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, particularly against the person of His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State, which the PDP SWC views strongly as totally unacceptable, disturbing and unbecoming of a politician and party member of his stature.

“The PDP SWC is in no doubt that the rash, unguarded, confused and heavily noxious, and vitriolic attacks by Senator Nwaoboshi, a serving Senator and a very recent chairman of our great party, are potentially inimical to the peace and harmony of the party and tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal party members.

“The suspension, therefore, though obligatory, has sadly become imperative and inevitable, especially given the dramatic spontaneity and over-zealousness of his verbal attacks, which are totally out of character and may have suspiciously been induced by circumstances which defy immediate rational analysis and comprehension.

“The matter has been referred to the State Disciplinary Committee, in order to afford Senator Nwaoboshi a fair hearing and the opportunity to appear before it and defend himself over his recent utterances and actions against the party and its leadership in the state.

“We urge all party faithful to remain calm in the face of these provocations and maintain the peace, maturity, and party harmony which have been and will continue to remain the hallmarks of our great party.”

Nwaoboshi described the SWC as undemocratic.

He said the persons masquerading as the SWC members acted against the principles of fair hearing enshrined in the constitution, “a document that supersedes all other documents”.

The senator, in a statement by his aide Philip Elueme, said the action of the SWC was unconstitutional, laughable, irrational and illegal.

Nwaoboshi said his suspension was “conspiratorial”, “very laughable”, and contrary to the provisions of the PDP constitution.

He said the SWC’s “complete undemocratic and anti-constitutional behaviour” renders their decision “null and void and of no consequence whatsoever.”