UTME result: How to Check JAMB Result 2021 | Jamb Result Checker – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB Result for 2021. You can check your JAMB UTME Result online yourself without the use of scratch card. It’s EASY and FREE.

JAMB, has released the result of the Computer Based Test of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for the candidates that will write the examination from 19th June to July 3rd 2021. Please see how to check your result below;

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) have said that the results for the 2021 UTME are now ready and available online. The JAMB UTME Results has been sent to your email and mobile phone numbers used during registrations. Also, you can check your Jamb Score using your Jamb RegNo only. Please see the link above or at the end of this post.

How to check JAMB CBT 2021 UTME Results Online

See How to Check Your Jamb UTME CBT Result Online for FREE. You can check your Jamb 2021 Result yourself with Mobile Phone or Laptop. Follow the Guide provided below.

But before you proceed to check your Jamb Result, note that as of now, you are limited to only 5 TIMES of checking your result after which you will be asked to purchase Jamb e-facility card.

Step 1. Go to JAMB UTME e-Registration Portal here: http://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility

Step 2. When the page loads up, Login and click on the box”Check 2021 UTME Examination Results”

Step 3. Your score will be displayed on your computer screen or it will display “You Do Not Have Any Result Yet“.

See the Release status of JAMB 2021 results below:

Date Exam Result Status 19th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 20th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 21st June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 22nd June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 23rd June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 24th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 25th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 26th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 27th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 28th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 29th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 30th June 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 1st July 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 2nd July 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released 3rd July 2021 JAMB UTME 2021 Results to be Released

Jamb Results Checkers – Results of UTME Candidates

On this note, all 2021 UTME candidates who are yet to check their results due to network problem, wrong email address and password, etc

“You Do Not Have Any Result Yet” Jamb Candidates

Important Notice: Only Candidates, who have written their examination 1 to 3 days before are expected to see their results online but if you see the message “You Do Not Have Any Result Yet”, please keep checking every day.