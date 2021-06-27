Godwin Emefiele Biography: Net Worth, Wife, Age, State Of Origin

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Quick facts:

Real name Godwin Emefiele Known for Governor of central bank of Nigeria Born 4 August 1961 Age 59 years old State Of Origin Delta State Nationality Nigerian Place of Birth Lagos Wife/Spouse: Margaret Emefiele Occupation Businessman • Economist Net Worth $50 Million

Godwin Emefiele was born on the 4th of August 1961 Lagos, Nigeria.

He studied Banking and Finance in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and graduated in 1984.

He obtained his master’s degree in Finance in the same school and he attended other schools where he furthered in other courses.

He thereafter became a lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and University of Port Harcourt where he taught Finance, Bank Management and Insurance.

He was also the director of ACCION Microfinance Bank Limited. He later became the managing director of Zenith Bank.

He became well-known figure for moving the bank to greater Heights and was therefore appointed by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 as the Governor of CBN and thereafter reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. He is the acting Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria till date.

Education

Godwin Emefiele attended Government Primary School in Victoria Island, Lagos and graduated in 1978, he then proceeded to study at Maryland Secondary School in Maryland, Lagos Nigeria and graduated in June 1984.

He then went to the University of Nigeria Nsukka and obtained a degree in Banking and Finance and graduated in 1984. He furthered for his Master’s degree in Finance in the same school and finally graduated in 1986. He also attended other schools like Harvard, Stanford and Wharton Graduate School of Business where he studied other courses.

Career

Godwin Emefiele started his career after graduating from the University. He thereafter became a lecturer in the University of Port Harcourt and University of Nigeria Nsukka where he taught Finance, Bank Management and Insurance. He was also the Director of ACCION Micro-FinanceBank Ltd.

Afterwards, he became the Executive director of Zenith Bank, he was thereafter promoted to the position of Deputy Managing Director and then Group Managing Director.

He was later given the responsibility of supervising the major Zenith Bank branches in Lagos and Northern Nigeria. His great impact made the bank one of the leading Financial Institutions in Africa. The bank was therefore endorsed both home and abroad.

He was later appointed by President Goodluck Jonathan on the 3rd of June 2014 as the 10th indigenous Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the 11th CBN Chief, thereby succeeding Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. He was then re-appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2019 for a second tenure in office.

Godwin Emefiele‘s impact in Nigeria’s banking sector is what distinguishes him and has thereby led to his attainment of so many awards like: Public Service Awards; The Sun 2017, Financial Policy Strategist of the year Award; Blue Impact Series 2018 and Most Distinguished CBN Governor of the Decade; Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance in Nigeria (COMEGG) 2017 among others.

Personal Life

Godwin Emefiele is married to Mrs. Margaret Emefiele and they are blessed with two children.

Net Worth

The renowned Nigerian lecturer, businessman and economist, Godwin Emefiele has an approximate net worth of $50 million.