Npower Shortlisted Candidates 2020/2021 see full list here – List of Npower Pre-selected Candidates 2020/2021 checklist here – www.npower.gov.ng. Npower Pre-selected Candidates 2020/2021 live on this site as we go ahead to unveils all successful candidates – visit www.npower.gov.ng or N-Power website to see List of Npower Pre-selected Candidates – Check full list here!

NPower Shortlisted Candidates 2021 List for NASIMS (NPOWER) Biometric Enrollment is NOW OUT. Kindly follow this link to add your email address for NPower Portal Updates Or Login to NPower recruitment shortlisted 2021 websites _ nasims.gov.ng or visit npower.fmhds.gov.ng to know if you’re shortlisted.

However, JUMP IN TO LEARN HOW TO CHECK NPower Batch C Shortlisted Candidates 2021 for your own name in this NPower list of successful applicants 2021 for NASIMS (NPOWER) Biometric (across the federation).

I Don’t have time! Quickly Login to N-POWER NASIMS Portal to Check your Verification Status.

Candidates who applied for the NPower Recruitment 2021 shortlisting are required to always login to www.npower.gov.ng list 2020 portal or go to their various Email’s to know if they have been shortlisted for the NPower recruitment exercise 2021.

Is NPower Shortlist Out?

Yes, the Names of NPower Batch C Shortlisted Candidates for NASIMS (NPOWER) Biometric is now out and it’s published here.

NPower Programme all time statistics reports that the Programme start in 2016. And in 2019 the government claim that they have spent about N279bn and over 800,000 young Nigerians has benefitted from NPower scheme.

However, NPower Batch A recorded 200,000 beneficiaries as at 2016 which lasted for 43 months instead of the 24 months as programmed. While NPower Batch B recorded 300,000 beneficiaries for 2018 which lasted for 43 months also. Although there was a small challenge towards the end of the programme which was caused by a delay in payment to beneficiaries.

On the contrary, NPower Batch C will shortlist 500,000 beneficiaries into the following programme; N-Agro, N-Teach, N-Health, N-Build, Tech and Creative.

List of NPower Batch C Shortlisted Candidates for NASIMS (NPOWER) Biometric Enrollment

Shortlisted Candidates for NPower Teach

Abia State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Abia State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Adamawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Adamawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Akwa Ibom State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Akwa Ibom State )

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Anambra State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Akwa Ibom State )

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Bauchi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Bauchi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Bayelsa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Bayelsa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Benue State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Benue State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Borno State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Borno State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Cross River State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Cross River State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Delta State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Delta State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ebonyi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ebonyi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Edo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Edo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ekiti State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ekiti State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Enugu State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Enugu State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

FCT Abuja

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. FCT Abuja)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Gombe State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Gombe State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Imo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Imo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Jigawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Jigawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kaduna State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kaduna State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kano State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kano State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Katsina State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Katsina State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kebbi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kebbi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kogi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kogi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kwara State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kwara State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Lagos State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Lagos State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Nassarawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Nassarawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Niger State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Niger State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ogun State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ogun State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ondo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ondo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Osun State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Osun State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted.

Oyo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Oyo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Plateau State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Plateau State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Rivers State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Rivers State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Sokoto State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Sokoto State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to download them soon).

Taraba State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Taraba State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Yobe State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Yobe State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Zamfara State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Zamfara State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Shortlisted Candidates for NPower Agro

Abia State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Abia State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Adamawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Adamawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Akwa Ibom State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Akwa Ibom State )

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Anambra State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Akwa Ibom State )

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Bauchi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Bauchi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Bayelsa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Bayelsa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Benue State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Benue State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Borno State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Borno State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Cross River State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Cross River State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Delta State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Delta State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ebonyi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ebonyi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Edo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Edo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ekiti State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ekiti State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Enugu State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Enugu State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

FCT Abuja

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. FCT Abuja)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Gombe State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Gombe State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Imo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Imo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Jigawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Jigawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kaduna State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kaduna State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kano State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kano State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Katsina State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Katsina State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kebbi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kebbi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kogi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kogi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kwara State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kwara State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Lagos State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Lagos State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Nassarawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Nassarawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Niger State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Niger State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ogun State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ogun State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ondo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ondo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Osun State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Osun State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted.

Oyo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Oyo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Plateau State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Plateau State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Rivers State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Rivers State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Sokoto State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Sokoto State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to download them soon).

Taraba State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Taraba State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Yobe State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Yobe State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Zamfara State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Zamfara State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Shortlisted Candidates for NPower Health

Abia State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Abia State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Adamawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Adamawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Akwa Ibom State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Akwa Ibom State )

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Anambra State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Akwa Ibom State )

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Bauchi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Bauchi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Bayelsa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Bayelsa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Benue State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Benue State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Borno State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Borno State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Cross River State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Cross River State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Delta State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Delta State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ebonyi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ebonyi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Edo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Edo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ekiti State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ekiti State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Enugu State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Enugu State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

FCT Abuja

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. FCT Abuja)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Gombe State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Gombe State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Imo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Imo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Jigawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Jigawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kaduna State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kaduna State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kano State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kano State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Katsina State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Katsina State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kebbi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kebbi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kogi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kogi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kwara State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kwara State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Lagos State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Lagos State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Nassarawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Nassarawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Niger State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Niger State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ogun State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ogun State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ondo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ondo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Osun State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Osun State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted.

Oyo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Oyo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Plateau State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Plateau State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Rivers State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Rivers State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Sokoto State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Sokoto State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to download them soon).

Taraba State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Taraba State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Yobe State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Yobe State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Zamfara State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Zamfara State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Shortlisted Candidates for N-Build, Tech and Creative

Abia State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Abia State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Adamawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Adamawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Akwa Ibom State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Akwa Ibom State )

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Anambra State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Akwa Ibom State )

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Bauchi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Bauchi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Bayelsa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Bayelsa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Benue State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Benue State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Borno State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Borno State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Cross River State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Cross River State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Delta State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Delta State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ebonyi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ebonyi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Edo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Edo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ekiti State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ekiti State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Enugu State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Enugu State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

FCT Abuja

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. FCT Abuja)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Gombe State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Gombe State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Imo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Imo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Jigawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Jigawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kaduna State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kaduna State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kano State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kano State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Katsina State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Katsina State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kebbi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kebbi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kogi State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kogi State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Kwara State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Kwara State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Lagos State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Lagos State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Nassarawa State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Nassarawa State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Niger State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Niger State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ogun State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ogun State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Ondo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Ondo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Osun State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Osun State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted.

Oyo State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Oyo State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Plateau State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Plateau State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Rivers State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Rivers State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Sokoto State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Sokoto State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to download them soon).

Taraba State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Taraba State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Yobe State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Yobe State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

Zamfara State

Verification Center: Local Government Area of Residence

Deployment: State of Residence (E.g. Zamfara State)

PDF Download: (Login to www.nasims.gov.ng to check if you’re shortlisted).

NPower List of Successful Applicants 2020 PDF for Physical Verification – Updates

INFO: We want to inform the general public especially candidates that participated in the examination for NPower Batch C recruitment 2020, that the list of shortlisted candidates for NPower physical verification is not yet released.

Right now the registration processes for NPower recruitment are closed.

Current Status: Follow this link to login to__ www.npower-fmhds-gov-ng/ or www.nasims.gov.ng to download the PDF soon.

AWARENESS: Please don’t pay attention to any information that did not originate from us. Any information making the rounds about concerning NPower Shortlist asking you to pay money before you check your application status or test result should be considered FAKE NEWS.

Note that NPower have warned Applicants to disregard the shortlist information circulating online.

In addition to that, Candidates who successfully took NPower test conducted by NASIMS are to wait patiently. Because, the information reaching us state that NPower shortlist will soon be released here.

However, we’re going to update this page immediately NPower Shortlisted Candidates list is released or news related to it is published.

The List of Successful Candidates for NPower Batch C Recruitment is not yet out.

And candidates that passed the NPower test would be invited for Physical Fitness Examination and Credential Verification at the Local Government Area of their residence.

How to Check NPower Shortlisted Names

Login to NPower Portal via www.nasims.gov.ng

Enter EMAIL/APPLICATION ID (E.g. NPWR/2020/002763499)

Click on Proceed

Click the verification tab

Congratulation if you are successfully shortlisted.

Steps to Download Names of NPower Shortlisted Candidates 2021 PDF

⇒ STEP 1

Login to NPower Batch C recruitment portal via www.npower.fmhds.gov.ng portal .

. Reading the instructions under listed below,

Next is to Click PDF Download of your own State

of your own State Afterward, Press “CTRL F”, and Enter your name or Phone Number and Press Enter,

Then, Check the highlighted area to see if it is your name.

⇒ Step 2

For quick search, follow the steps below to check if you are among

Enter your phone number,

Then, search for your name fast in list of NPower Batch C Shortlisted Candidates,

If you are shortlisted,

If you are shortlisted, Then visit www.npower.gov.ng/shortlisted-candidates/

CONGRATULATIONS! for your Shortlist. Be that as it may; You’ll now have to undergo a NASIMS (NPOWER) Biometric Enrollment; so as to ensure you are fit and meet the requirements for registering with NPower in 2020.

FAQs about NPower Shortlisted Names

Has NPower Shortlisted Candidates Today?

Yes, the NPower shortlisted candidates PDF for NASIMS Biometric Enrollment is now out.

What is NPower Link for Shortlisted Candidates?

www.nasims.gov.ng is the portal where NPower will shortlist names of successful candidates for Physical Fitness Examination and Credential Verification (Final Stage).

When will NPower Deployment Come Out?

Supposedly the NPower Deployment will be out after NPower Physical Fitness Examination and Credential Verification shortlist pdf is released, just like NDLEA did.

What are the useful link for NPower Batch C Recruitment?

The useful link for NPower Recruitment is__ www.nasims.gov.ng