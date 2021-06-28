CBN/NIRSAL reopens portal for MSMEs to apply for covid-19 loan – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, has reopened its portal for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and households affected by COVID-19 to access up to N25 million.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
He tweeted, “The CBN, through @NirsalMFB introduces a stimulus package to support households and MSMEs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. An individual can access up to N25million.”
What you should know
- The Federal Government had announced that the MSME Survival Fund Payroll Support Portal would be exceptionally reopened for 30 states that had been unable to meet their quotas.
- The government, in its announcement, said that the scheme is aimed at supporting vulnerable MSMEs in the payroll obligations of over 500,000 employees.
