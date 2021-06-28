NYIF Loan Disbursement Portal Validation 2020/2021 | nyif.nmfb.com.ng

NYIF Loan Disbursement Login Portal 2020/2021 | https://nyif.nmfb.com.ng/app: The Nigerian Youth Investment Fund has started sending out loans to all interested and qualified applicants who applied on the NMFB Portal.
If you applied for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Loan and you have not supplied or submitted your bank details where the funds will be sent to and also the loan amount, then kindly be informed that the portal is now open for the application for disbursement of loan.
NYIF News Update 2021
Dear Prospective NYIF Applicants
Kindly validate your BVN on the NYIF portal by following the procedures below and enter your bank verification number and create your password, then submit. You are to wait for the NYIF portal to process your request which a mail with link will be sent to your email address you registered on the NYIF portal. It takes few minutes or days to receive confirmation mail, this is because the system is responding to millions of application.
NYIF Loan Disbursement Portal BVN Validation
The portal for the disbursement of the Nigerian Youths Investment Fund and Bank Verification Number (BVN) is now open and you can login to the portal and submit your bank account details and the amount you wish to apply for.
To do this, kindly follow the procedures below.
- Visit the Nirsal Micro-finance Bank (NMFB) and NYIF Portal via https://nyif.nmfb.com.ng
- Click on the Loan Application
- Enter your 11 digits Bank Verification Number (BVN)
- Finally, click on Validate BVN to start your Loan application
NOTE: You are to wait for the NYIF portal to process your request which a mail with link will be sent to your email address you registered on the NYIF portal. It takes few minutes or days to receive confirmation mail, this is because the system is responding to millions of application.
How to register on https://nyif.nmfb.com.ng/app
To register and Login on the NYIF Loan Disbursement portal, kindly follow the guide below and you will be able to complete your registration which will enable you update your bank details and loan amount.
- Visit this link >> https://nyif.nmfb.com.ng/ApplicantDashboard/Business/ForgotPassword
- Enter your email address (the one used during the first stage NYIF Registration)
- Click on Submit button, You will get a message that registration successful
- Finally, check your submitted email inbox/spam box for a confirmation email and complete your registration.
After a successful registration, you will then have the opportunity to update your account details, loan amount and other records that needs to be updated.
Financial Watch
ABOUTCONTACTTEAMPRIVACY POLICYTERMS OF USEFEEDBACKADVERTISE – USD RATEADVERTISE – NAIRA RATE
CONNECT WITH US
SEARCH
Financial Watch
Financial Watch
VIEW POINTWhy FG should consider permanent employment for NPower 2016 beneficiariesPublished 1 week ago on March 14, 2021By Haruna Magaji
SHARETWEET
Google news
Why FG should consider permanent employment for NPower 2016 beneficiaries – The Federal Government of Nigeria initiative to establish the National Social Investment Program (NSIP) has been commended from time to time and the program has not only yielded the set goals but has directly and indirectly curb unemployment and stabilize social security in a relative manner.
Yes, upon the creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the ministry mandate then captured the NSIP scheme which has NPower as the major program. The ministry is been headed by Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who is the Honourable Minister of the ministry.
In recent time, and truthfully, the 2016 batch of Npower scheme has exhausted their agreed time signed with them back then in 2018, but the political nature of the country failed to favor the federal government from disengaging them then, owing to the general election approaching then, and it will definitely be a political suicide if President Muhammad Buhari shut the door on them by disengaging them.
N-power Portal Login npvn.npower.gov.ng/login 2020/2021 – Update Your Account
Why FG should consider permanent employment for NPower 2016 beneficiaries
When are we then going to put all the stakeholders in one place and feed them the gravity of their disengagement on the social security of the society? And as well made them realize that, the token been given to the beneficiaries as stipend means a lot on the economic activities of their respective society, and serve as the last resort means of life and family sustainability for many of those beneficiaries.
But why do federal government not even seat down and ask how we are in this pitiable situation of unemployment? The NSIP program is having close to 500,000 people, where does the federal government want to offload them to?
What does it cost Federal Government to covert the NTeach to permanent federal government teachers? Is there any meaningful exit package that can make up to the regular salary payment other than a permanency from the Federal government?
Hope the Federal government knows that, giving the beneficiaries permanent job will further reduce crime rates, robbery and some other social vices threaten the peaceful coexistence of our society?
N-power Portal Login npvn.npower.gov.ng/login 2020/2021 – Update Your Account
Why FG should consider permanent employment for NPower 2016 beneficiaries
RELATED TOPICS:NPOWER NEWS
UP NEXTHow pump price affects consumer spending
DON’T MISSIkeja Electric’s killer bills and NERC Forum’s delayed action
Haruna MagajiHaruna Magaji is a journalist, foreign policy expert and closet musician. He is a graduate of ABU Zaria and a member of the Nigerian union of journalists. JSA, as he is fondly called, resides in Suleja, Abuja. email him at – [email protected] READINGADVERTISEMENT
54 COMMENTS
JANET BLESSINGJune 14, 2020 at 5:19 PM
NIGERIA CUSTOMS BEGINS ONLINE AUCTION OF SEIZED VEHICLES, GOODS….
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
REPLY
ADEBAYO JOHNSONJune 14, 2020 at 1:56 AM
CLEAN UK FIRST GRADE CLOTHES, SHOES AND BAGS. Call (07043069364) :::::- Bales of children clothed – N30,500 ,
[*] Bale of Uk used ladies bra – N21,000
[*] Bale Men shirt – N35,000
[*] Bale ladies mixed tops – N35,000
[*] Bale of original shorts – N35,000
[*] Bale of light Sports wear – N40,000
[*] Bale Mens polo/t shirt mix – N40,000
[*] Bale of Ladies mix dresses – N40,000
[*] Bale of Mens shoes – (186 pairs) – N145,300
[*] Children shoes (206 pairs) – N110,000
[*] NOTICE :
Call (07043069364)
[ ] bale of mixed underwear pants
[*] Bale Mixed socks/stockings
[*] bale of leggings
[*] bale of singlets/camisoile are also available.
[*] All items are Tokunbo A grade goods.
[ ] Prices reflected are fixed price.
[*] Items not priced are subject to negotiation
[*] There’s also a 10%discount for customers getting up to 3bales.
REPLY
GOODLUCK TIMOTHYJune 13, 2020 at 10:10 AM
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
REPLY
JANET BLESSINGJune 12, 2020 at 6:49 PM
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
REPLY
ELIZABETH TINAJune 12, 2020 at 3:50 PM
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT*
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t talk to people
3. I don’t do stuff like this
4. I’m too Busy
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
• *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810)
*Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double*
?phone=+2349036369810
*Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S*
*N20,000====N40,000*
*N40,000====N80,000*
*N50,000====N100,000*
*N100,000====N200,000*
*N200,000 ====N400,000*
*N400,000====N800,000*
*======== = = ========*
*I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.*
*Are u a worker?*
￼ *Are u a student looking for your school fees? Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?*
￼ *Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income without any problems*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45mins you will get back your money double*
*Thank you for your time you can click on the link below to get started, please only serious minded people are expected to message the administrator.🙏
P a Abel bille on Facebook