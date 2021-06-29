BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, presented in court [PHOTOS] – The Federal Government on Tuesday presented the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu before Federal High Court in Abuja.
Lawyer to the FG, S. M. Labaran, said Kanu was arrested through intelligence and collaborative efforts of security agencies.
Labaran was silent on where and how Kanu was arrested.
Following Labaran’s ex-parte application, Justice Binta Nyako ordered that Kanu, who was brought to court in handcuffs and hooded before the court’s sitting, be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Justice Nyako granted an accelerated hearing by bringing the charge pending against him from the earlier adjourned date of October 20 to July 26 and 27.
At the conclusion of proceedings, the DSS operatives who brought him to court, sneaked him away, using the judge’s access stairs.
Earlier at a press briefing, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed that Nnamdi Kanu was arrested on Sunday June 27, 2021.
At the joint briefing with heads of DSS and police, Malami said Kanu would be returned to court to continue with his trial.
See photos below:
