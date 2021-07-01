Lagos Teachers Recruitment Portal 2021/2022 | tescomjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng Register / Login Here – The Lagos State Government, through the Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM, has embarked on the process for the recruitment of 1,000 secondary school teachers – Apply here!

If you are interested in applying for the Lagos State Government Teaching Service Commission, (TESCOM) massive recruitment then this is the right page where you can get all the right information and guidelines to apply successfully.

How to Apply for Lagos Teachers Recruitment

If you are qualified and interested in the Lagos State Tescom Job Recruitment, follow the below guidelines and steps to submit your application online.

Step 1 – Visit the Lagos State Government TESCOM Portal via tescomjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng

Step 2 – Start your Application Process by filling all the required fields with your correct information.

Step 3 – Submit and Print out your application acknowledgement slips and keep it safe.

All interested applicants are to kindly note that the portal for Applications will be accessible soon

Qualification for Lagos Teachers Recruitment Jobs

Interested and qualified Nigerians who are residents in Lagos State and most have possess all the requirement for the position they are applying for, therefore, so applicants are urged to visit the TESCOM recruitment portal, (tescomjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng) for full details of application procedures.

The teachers would be deployed into the Lagos State Post Primary Teaching Service.

If you need more information and latest news updates from the Lagos State TESCOM Recruitment Exercise, kindly leave a comment and you will be notified of all the latest news and updates on the recruitment.