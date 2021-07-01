Massive Teachers Recruitment at Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) – The Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) hereby announces the commencement of the 2019 Recruitment Exercise into Ekiti State Public Secondary Schools within the capacity below: – Apply here!
Job Title: Teacher
Location: Ekiti
Slot: 1,000
Requirements
- Only holders of the National Certificate of Education (NCE) and University Degrees in Education in subjects taught in Secondary Schools are qualified to apply.
Application Closing Date
7th October, 2019.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click Here to Start Application
Click here for more information
Note
- Interested applicants should note that they are required to pay an examination fee of N1,000 only to complete the process.
- Applicants must print the acknowledgment slip on the last step of the application process. The slip, showing the applicant’s Seat Number, will serve as the entry pass during the qualifying examination to hold at a later date.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ?..