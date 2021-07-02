Unity Bank’s Entrepreneurship Development Initiative Attracts NYSC Members – The flagship youth entrepreneurship development initiative of Unity Bank Plc known as Unity Bank Corpreneurship Challenge has continued to attract several members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Corpreneurship Challenge was launched in 2019 and was specially designed to targets corps members, who are given grants expected to be channelled to profitable ventures to achieve the objectives of the scheme.

In a statement on Wednesday, the lender said it has committed over N30 million to empower the young Nigerians.

No fewer than 48 winners across 14 NYSC camps in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory have been produced so far, with N4 million won by beneficiaries on four separate editions across four states and N10 million won by beneficiaries across the 10 states in the latest edition.

The initiative was piloted across four locations – Lagos, Ogun, Edo and Abuja – but has now expanded to six other locations including Akwa Ibom, Kano, Sokoto, Enugu, Sokoto and Osun.

Each of the locations produces winners of business grants of N200,000 for the second runner ups; N300,000 business grant for the first runner ups and a star prize of N500,000 for the overall winners.

The initiative has attracted massive interest and participation among the corps members, as over 10,000 applications have been received over the period.

The contestants’ business plans which usually come from any sector such as fashion, fish production, poultry farming, retail chains, piggery, beverages, etc. are assessed on originality, marketability, future employability potential of the product and knowledge of the business.

Speaking during the last edition, which held across 10 locations, the Divisional Head, Retail, SME Banking and E-Business Directorate, Unity Bank Plc, Mr Olufunwa Akinmade, said the competition has proved to have a great impact on youth empowerment in the country.

“The Unity Bank Corpreneurship Challenge has a very positive impact, not only for the corps members but for the entire youth population in Nigeria. It is a way to support the young men and women who are just graduating from university to grow.

“You will agree that it is not easy today to come out of the university and get a paid job, and so at this stage, it is good that the corps members imbibe that culture of entrepreneurship, and then with the financial support that they get from Unity Bank and the knowledge that they have acquired through the competition, they will be able to grow from job seekers to employers of labour,” he said.

Going down memory lane, Mr Akinmade recalled that what started in 2019 with a pilot in four states have now expanded to six additional states and is well on its way to achieving national coverage.

“We started Corpreneurship Challenge in 2019, with a launch in Lagos and in three other states which included Edo, Ogun, and Abuja. So, today we have expanded it to 10 locations, and it has been hugely successful.

“This is a programme that will stand the test of time, but all we are doing is to support NYSC corps members to start their own business no matter how small and then grow with it. Unity Bank will continue to be part of their journey, to offer them a start-up capital as well as business mentorship,” he said.

Meanwhile, the scheme has received the commendation of the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim.

During a recent meeting with the Managing Director of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Tomi Somefun, he applauded the financial institution for providing financial grants to the corps members.

According to him, the pilot project has created opportunities for self-employment and wealth creation and would reduce the number of unemployed graduates.