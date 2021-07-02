Wike Tells FG: Go After Bandits Like You Did To Nnamdi Kanu – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has advised the Federal Government to go after bandits with the same force it used in arresting Nnamdi Kanu.

He said this will prove that Kanu is not being prosecuted because he comes from a particular section of the country.

Wike stated this while speaking to Arise TV on Thursday following the arrest of Kanu who was on Tuesday arraigned in court.

The governor said, “Let people know that you’re not prosecuting him because he comes from a particular section of the country. You must also make provision to say all these people who have been causing security crises in Nigeria are also prosecuted,” he said.

“Let’s not make a hullabaloo about the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu. I don’t believe in his principles. I’ve come out, and I’ve said that you cannot annex my state to be part of your own. But that doesn’t mean that you’ll not allow the law to take its cause.

“The same way that you have arrested Nnamdi Kanu should also be the same way that all others who you have known should be brought to book to face the wrath of the law.

“You cannot discriminate. You cannot say because Nnamdi Kanu is from a particular area, let us do this. The same principle must be applied to the bandits, Miyetti Allah and others.”