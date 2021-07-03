How Nigerian traders can join crypto airdrops and giveaways – As the cryptocurrency industry continue to grow and gain adoption across Europe, Americas and Africa, many are getting more informed about the potential of investing and trading digital assets; it is also a known fact that Nigeria is one of the countries with many crypto traders and investors.

A lot of young Nigerians who are interested in joining crypto are faced with the challenge of start-up funds, actually there is no minimum or maximum fund to start trading or investing but the simple rule is to put what you can afford to lose.

However, there are ways to start trading crypto without using your own money and that is participating in airdrops and giveaways; if you want to start your crypto journey with free money continue reading this article till the end.

What is Crypto Airdrops and giveaways?

Crypto airdrops and giveaways is a systematic or random distribution of tokens to wallets which can come in different volumes and value; sometimes recipients are required to perform specific tasks such as retweeting, joining telegram groups, referring new users, etc.

There have been many crypto airdrops such as Decred, which airdropped 258,000 DCR, BitcoinCash which at one moment its airdrop had a value of $4300 per BCH, Oyster airdrop, which distributed 2227 PRLs, Minereum, whose 32,000 MNE tokens peaked at value a of $440,000, Stellar, which airdropped $125,000,000 in XLM tokens, and in October 2020 uniswap did one of the biggest crypto airdrop worth over $2,000 which I benefited from at the time.

How to join and receive crypto airdrops and giveaways

From the information stated above you can now understand how sweet it is to suddenly get $2,000 in your crypto wallet without using your own money to pay for it, so you may be wondering and asking yourself how can you benefit from future crypto airdrops as a Nigerian trader? Keep reading for tips on how to get into crypto giveaways:

Follow the news – in the cryptocurrency space news is very important, the market is moved by news and when crypto airdrops and giveaways are about to happen it will surely be in the news; one tip that will enable you get ahead of others is to find innovative ways of getting the news before others; you can start by following cointelegraph telegram news channel, there are also many other crypto news channel you can follow for latest news on crypto and future airdrops.

Join telegram groups – there are so many telegram groups you can join for latest updates on airdrops and giveaways, when joining telegram groups kindly do your due diligence to avoid falling into the hands of scammers and fake airdrop groups.

Use new wallets and dexes – in the decentralized finance space wallets such as metamask and trustwallet are very popular and decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and pancakeswap are the most used, apart from the above mentioned defi tools, there are so many other good ones looking for popularity, there is no harm in trying them out with a little money, you never can know one day they’ll do random airdrop to early users and that was exactly what 1inch did.

Follow promising new projects – Do your own research (DYOR) to find hidden gems looking to explode with airdrops and giveaways and follow them on twitter and if they have telegram channel also join, by doing so airdrops may not be your only reward, in crypto getting in early is fundamental in winning big.

If you like my article you can join our telegram channel for more tips and crypto news if you are an aspiring crypto trader or investor.