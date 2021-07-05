BREAKING: Southern Governors makes important resolution about Nigeria’s Next President

July 5, 2021 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS
BREAKING: Southern Governors says Nigeria’s Next President Should Emerge from the South – Southern governors made the announcement on Monday after a closed-door meeting in Lagos State.

Southern governors have jointly agreed that Nigeria’s next President should emerge from the southern region.

The governors also set September 21, 2021, as the deadline for the promulgation of anti-open grazing law among its member states.

Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said this while addressing journalists on Monday, after a closed-door meeting of th governors in Alausa, Lagos State.




