BREAKING: Southern governors pick date for enforcement of anti-open grazing law – The 17 southern state governors have given September 1, 2021 as ultimatum for all her member states to promulgate anti-open grazing law as agreed at their earlier meeting in Asaba. .

The 17 southern governors who met in Lagos agreed to have Lagos as their secretariat.

The governors proposed that Nigeria’s President must come from the South as they stood against selective administration of criminal justice system.