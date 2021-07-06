BREAKING: Four Zamfara Reps members dumps PDP for APC – Following the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Four members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the State on Tuesday defected to the (APC), Financial Watch can report.

The defectors cited the crisis within the party for their action.

They are Bello Hassan Shinkafi, Ahmed Bakura, Ahmed Shehu and Suleiman Gumi.

In a letter signed by Rep. Suleiman Gumi and read at Tuesday plenary, the lawmakers said they were leaving the PDP because of the crisis within it, which led to dissolution of the state chapter by the National leadership of the party.

The Nation gathered that six PDP lawmakers from the State had agreed with to move with Governor Bello Matawalle to the APC.