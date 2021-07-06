Breaking: Senate constitutes Conference Committee on PIB – President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has announced the composition of the conference committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at the start of plenary.

The members of the conference committee include: Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi (APC Kebbi North) as Chairman, Senators Mohammed Sabo Nakudu (APC Jigawa South West) to represent North West; Albert Bassey Akpan (PDP Akwa Ibom North East) to represent South South.

Others are Senators Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central) to represent North East, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central) to represent South West, Stella Oduah (PDP Anambra North) to represent South East and Gabriel Suswam (PDP Benue North East) to represent North Central.

Lawan charged members of the conference committee to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to enable the National Assembly come up with a final document on the PIB for transmission to the Executive arm of government.

He said, “The conference committee will meet with our counterparts in the House, the House will also announce the composition of the conference committee, and we hope that they will swing into action immediately, so that we are able to have the final document of the PIB which we will transmit for the presidential assent.

“So, we expect our delegation here under the leadership of the Senate Leader to engage with our colleagues in the House of Representatives.”