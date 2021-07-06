Letshego launches New Digital Platform to Deepens Financial Inclusion – Leading retail finance organisation in Africa, Letshego Group, has introduced its financial technology platform called LetsGo digital in order to deepen financial inclusion across the continent.

Financial Watch gathered this initiative would be deployed in Nigeria and Botswana at first before other markets on the continent, according to the company.

Customers would be able to access simple financial services on the go to enhance their lifestyles via the LetsGo App on Android, with the iOS version to follow.

Letshego has its footprint in 11 African markets with a 22-year history of improving lives through inclusive financial solutions in Africa.

The LetsGo solutions enable Letshego customers to achieve their aspirations, empowering a progressive generation of cultural change in this new normal.

With simple digital financial and beyond banking solutions that are tailored to support life goals and help improve the lives of our customers, bringing tangible spin-off benefits for our local communities, Letshego remains resolute in changing the landscape of inclusive financial services in Africa.

LetsGo gives customers digital power through an omnichannel digital experience with Letshego continuing its journey in evolving its LetsGo platform and products to further catalyse its strategic transformation.

Initially, the LetsGo platform – accessible via mobile phone and web – will unlock digital access to account information, loans and top-ups for existing and new deductions at source customers in Botswana and Nigeria.

The group’s remaining 9 markets will enjoy the same digital platform benefits by the end of this year.

With the brand’s phased rollout of increasing depth in capability, access and products, ‘LetsGo’ is set to catapult Letshego towards its vision to become a world-class retail financial institution, improving the lives of customers across sub-Saharan Africa.

“Having just celebrated Africa Day and as we navigate through a global pandemic, there is no better time for us to encourage our fellow citizens of Africa to work together in overcoming our challenges and Rise Up!

“Letshego remains committed to improving lives by extending access to appropriate financial solutions, progressing towards our ambition to be a world-class retail financial organisation. Digital is no longer a revolution; digital is life!” the Chief Executive Officer of Letshego Group, Mr Andrew Fening Okai, said.

“We continue to expand our reach by diversifying our product offering, enhancing access via our digital platforms and leveraging strategic partnerships.

“These value-adding efforts will help us to improve customers’ access to our services, provide the much-needed financial support for our customers and support our financial inclusion imperative,” the CEO of Letshego Nigeria, Mr Tolu Opayinka, said.

“As we build on this further, soon all Nigerians, and Letshego customers across the breadth of Africa footprint, will also have this digital power, indeed with growing and expanding capabilities to enjoy in the palms of their hands.

“Our success will be measured by our ability to improve lives through our customer experience and our investments in our people, digital technologies, processes and access channels, ultimately underpinning our purpose to Improve Lives for our customers and communities,” he added.