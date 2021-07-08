What is Sefer Torah and why IPOB is excited on its arrival to Nigeria – Ever since the re-arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, millions of his followers have been in shock amidst a deafening silence across social media platforms; but it looks like IPOB members have once again found a reason to celebrate following the alleged arrival of the ‘jewish Sefer Torah’ to Nigeria.

According to Wikipedia, “A Torah scroll, in Hebrew Sefer Torah “Book of Torah”; is a handwritten copy of the Torah, meaning: of the Pentateuch, or the five books of Moses (the first books of the Hebrew Bible). It must meet extremely strict standards of production. The Torah scroll is mainly used in the ritual of Torah reading during Jewish prayers”.

Nnamdi Kanu is a professed jewish faithful and has seek for the spread of the religion throughout Igboland and hopefully become a state religion when they eventually secede from Nigeria.

Members of IPOB believe the arrival of the Sefer Tora to Nigeria symbolizes victory following in the footstep of the many wars worn by Israel across generations.

This is coming after the rearrest of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been in Israel quite a number of years before the ‘illegal’ repatriation.

The majority of Easterners believe the arrival will facilitate the speedy restoration of Biafra and attention to Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

In a post shared by IPOB’s legal member, Ibeh Gift Amarachi on Wednesday, 7 July said whenever the celebrated Sefer Torah made its way to Nigeria, the long-expected country is ready, “Biafra ye that Biafra is here” she noted.

However, a further gathered report said IPOB’s Kanu had promised Biafra independence any day the book of law brought to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, President Buhari on Tuesday extended a warm thanks to the Nigerian military for saving the country from disintegration.

This came days after joint security personnel attacked Ibadan home of Yoruba-born activist, Sunday Igboho for organizing a Yoruba nation protest.

Similarly, a week after, the Nigerian government illegally rearrested Kanu and brought him before the High court for the continuation of a felony case, AGF said.

The International community seeks to know the circumstances in which the British citizen was apprehended. Nigeria is yet to disclose details of the arrest and insists it followed legal process.