NDLEA recruitment update: Training date fixed for successful candidates – Shortlisted candidates in the recruitment exercise of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the Narcotic Officer Cadre and first batch of Narcotic Assistant cadre are to report for training on Sunday 25th July, 2021.

Financial Watch gathered the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

All shortlisted candidates in the 2019 recruitment exercise in the two categories (Narcotic Officer Cadre and first batch of Narcotic Assistant cadre) are now to report for training at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos in Plateau State on Sunday 25th July, 2021 instead of the earlier announced date of Saturday 17th July, 2021.

“The shift in date is to allow the affected candidates to observe the Eid Kabir holiday before reporting for training. All other instructions issued along with the lists of successful candidates released in the earlier statements remain valid,” the statement read.