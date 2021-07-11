ESUT admission news 2021: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists

ESUT admission news 2020: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists – The journey for the 2021/2022 admission into the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu (ESUT) has already begun, if you wrote the 2021/2022 Utme and selected ESUT as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.ESUT.edu.ng for latest updates!

ESUT Cut off Mark 2021/2022

The management of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT ) wishes to inform all aspirants that the JAMB official cut off mark for 2021/2022 academic session has been released by the University.

Cut off mark is an agreed score set by a particular institution as a basics of admitting students into the department of study. This score is usually accredited to candidates based on their performance in a particular examination. However, students who have scored above the required cut off mark will be given admission and preferentially treated in admission process above those who have met the exacts cut off mark.

The cut off marks Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) is 180

ESUT Nature of Admission Screening 2021

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted. Birth Certification/Age Declaration.

A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status slip

slip

ESUT admission lists updates

The ESUT admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.

ESUT admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.

Admission into ESUT is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.

ESUT post-Utme past questions and answers

If you are really serious about gaining admission into ESUT this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.

