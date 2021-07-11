FUPRE admission news 2021: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists – The journey for the 2021/2022 admission into the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) has already begun, if you wrote the 2021/2022 Utme and selected FUPRE as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.fupre.edu.ng for more updates.
In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2021/2022 admission into FUPRE which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for FUPRE post-Utme.
This post will be updated daily with the latest information about FUPRE admission 2021/2022 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:
FUPRE Cut off Mark 2021/2022
Jamb fixed cut off mark for FUPRE is 180.
You might ask questions like: I had 180 and above but was not still given the admission to study my desired course?
Candidates with higher scores are first considered in admission basics candidates with lower scores though might meet the cut off mark of 180 may likely not be admitted. In fact, it is the higher your scores, the higher the chance of being admitted.
FUPRE Departmental Cut off Mark 2021
The Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of 200 in UTME examination are eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.
Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, the admission processes is competitive and admissions is given based on the higher the jamb scores, the higher the chances of being admitted.
The Departmental Cut of marks of Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun are as follows;
FUPRE Faculty of Engineering Cut Off Mark
- Mechanical Engineering – 220
- Chemical Engineering – 220
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering – 22
- Petroleum Engineering – 220
- Civil Engineering – 220
- Marine Engineering – 220
- Computer, etc – 220
FUPRE Faculty of Sciences Cut Off Mark
- Industrial Chemistry – 190
- Industrial Physics – 190
- Computer Science – 190
- Geology – 190
- Microbiology – 190
- Biochemistry – 190
- Anatomy, etc. 190
FUPRE Nature of Admission Screening 2021
The Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.
Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.
It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result
The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;
- Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).
N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.
- Birth Certification/Age Declaration.
- A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your
community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.
- Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status
slip
FUPRE admission lists updates
The FUPRE admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.
FUPRE admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.
Admission into FUPRE is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.
FUPRE post-Utme past questions and answers
If you are really serious about gaining admission into FUPRE this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.
If you need FUPRE post-Utme past questions and answers you can get it by visiting nairabookstore.com for all your past questions and answers.
Goodluck in your journey to becoming FUPRE student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!
Really happy after reading through cos I got all I need thanks alot but I couldn’t get my past questions in Fupre
