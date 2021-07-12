Access Bank to Boost Digital Service Banking as GTBank stumbles – Amidst reports of service disruptions experienced in key digital banking services of Nigeria’s foremost innovative bank, Guaranty Trust bank, Access Bank Plc have seek to capitalize to boost its digital service banking. The bank said its customers can now have access to simple, fast and secure tech-driven solutions to all digital banking challenges via its newly launched AccessX experience centre.

Recall that Seven years ago, Guaranty Trust Bank, Nigeria’s third-largest lender, increased the popularity of mobile banking with its *737# USSD service in Nigeria, introducing a new level of ease to customers.

But a comparative analysis conducted by TC Insights, of customer complaints on Twitter about the mobile app and USSD services between the first half of 2020 and 2021, showed a 54% spike in GTBank digital banking services.

A customer representative with GTBank explained under anonymity that most of the complaints this year have been about the USSD platform, mobile application, unexplainable SMS charges and lately, One Time Password (OTP) issues.

However, Access bank have explained that their experience centre is a one-stop technology hub where its customers are taken on a digital tour spanning from artificial intelligence to robotics and smart data, saying, the centre is related to digital channels and a place to demonstrate the best of its innovative solutions through self-service banking.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the newly built AccessX experience centre recently in Lagos, the executive director, retail banking of Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, said: “The experience centre is a one-stop technology hub where customers are taken on a digital tour spanning from artificial intelligence to robotics, and smart data.”

Etuokwu explained that the vision of the bank is for every Nigerian to be able to make banking transactions in several branches digitally, adding that Access Bank took to the initiative churning out a touch point to ensure its services can be accessed.