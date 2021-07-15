Binance announces INJ Staking with Up to 33.12% APY – World largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance have announced a new high-yield farming for Injective Protocol (INJ), users can now Stake their INJ starting from July 15 12:00 PM (UTC) to earn up to 33.12% APY.

The Injective Chain is a fully-decentralized sidechain relayer network which serves as a layer- 2 derivatives platform, trade execution coordinator (TEC), and decentralized orderbook.The core consensus is Tendermint- based.

According to Binance announcement, the farming will follow a Locked Staking Format with a First-come, first-served basis; tnterest Calculation Period begins at 0:00 AM (UTC) on the day after Locked Staking is confirmed to the end of the corresponding product period and Interest Payout Time is On a daily basis.

Offered Products ( Locked Staking)

Digital Assets Duration Max. Locked Staking Limit Per User Standard Annualized Interest Rate Min. Locked Staking Limit INJ 15 days 50 INJ 33.12% 1 INJ INJ 30 days 5,000 INJ 3.67% 1 INJ INJ 60 days 2,000 INJ 4.12% 1 INJ INJ 90 days 500 INJ 5.62% 1 INJ

Things to note: