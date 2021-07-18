Fidelity Bank unveils 7-point agenda to achieve Tier-One ranking – Fidelity Bank Plc has launched a seven-point agenda to ensure the bank achieves its much desired Tier-One ranking in Nigeria by 2025.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, unveiled the agenda during a media parley in Lagos, recently.

According to Onyeali-Ikpe, the Fidelity Bank’s seven-point agenda include Innovation, Workforce Transformation, Digital Transformation, Brand Refresh, Service Excellence, Performance Discipline and Accelerated Growth.

“The bank is also executing fresh ideas to ensure continuous process improvement, reduce cost to serve, increase competitiveness, improve brand recognition and value, build new partnerships and relationships, drive turnover, and increase profitability,” she said.

She said the bank would embark on brand refresh with the aim to increase top-of-mind awareness of the Fidelity brand by external and internal stakeholders. Onyeali-Ikpe added that the company would ensure workforce transformation to create a future readily supported by a high performing and empowered workforce.

“This will be achieved by deepening the skills and competencies of staff across the bank, entrenching a culture of high performance, and embedding new ways of working in the bank and commencement of capacity building for staff and senior management training are some of the initiatives implemented,” she said.