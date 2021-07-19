Kalu Proposes Bill to Establish National Food Bank of Nigeria – The former Governor of Abia State, Mr Orji Uzor Kalu, has proposed a bill seeking to establish a National Food Bank of Nigeria.

Mr Kalu, who is now a Senator at the ninth National Assembly, explained that the bill if passed and signed into law will reduce hunger and unemployment in Nigeria.

The lawmaker representing Abia-North Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the parliament further stated that the specialised bank would ensure food security in the country.

The Chief Whip of the Senate noted that the National Food Bank of Nigeria aims to avail youths the opportunity to secure loans through the bank using their certificates as collateral as well as encourage them to engage in agriculture.

Asides from attaining food stability, Mr Kalu stressed that the bill also aims to reduce the number of unemployed youths in the country and also encourage youth empowerment in the country.

He submitted that the food bank concept focuses on tackling hunger, reducing food waste and solving the problem of malnutrition through targeted programs that seek to improve the availability of food to different categories of persons.

Financial Watch gathered that the National Food Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2021 SB (780) has already scaled the first reading at the senate.

It was read before the members of the Senate on Wednesday by the Senate Leader, Mr Yahaya Abdullahi, and subsequently referred for second reading.