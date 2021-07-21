Documentary project “Ethereum: The Infinite Garden” raises 1,036 ether – A documentary project called “Ethereum: The Infinite Garden” has raised 1,036 ether to complete its fundraising proposal. The project will use these funds to finance the first feature-length Ethereum documentary that will cast members from the community and key individuals from the Ethereum Foundation, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The initiative aims for a 2023 release.

“Ethereum: The Infinite Garden,” a project that aims to produce the first documentary about how the smart contracts project was conceived, fulfilled the goal of its recent fundraising campaign.

The initiative managed to raise 1,036 ether from more than 600 backers in just three days, an amount bigger than what they established as their goal in the first place (750 ether). The team is now entering the preproduction phase by establishing connections with people from the Ethereum Foundation.

The project proposal states that “Ethereum: The Infinite Garden” will:

Explore the innovative real-world applications of the Ethereum blockchain, the die-hard community of enthusiasts and developers, and its creator, Vitalik Buterin, whose vision for the internet has the potential to change the world.

The team also onboarded famous NFT artist pplpleasr to produce an NFT animation to be featured in the credits of the production when ready. She has worked creating digital effects for movies like “Batman v Superman,” “Wonder Woman,” and “Star Trek Beyond.”

Inspiration and Origins

The inspiration for this documentary comes from the idea of Ethereum being an “infinite garden,” instead of a decentralized world computer. This is the view of Aya Miyaguchi, the executive director of the Ethereum Foundation, who imagines Ethereum as a perpetual growing machine.

The film will be directed by Chris Temple & Zach Ingrasci, who have filmed features for Netflix, HBO, Hulu, National Geographic, and The Atlantic which have been screened at major film festivals worldwide. Optimist, a Los Angeles-based independent studio, will manage the production of the film.

The team aims to have a rough cut of the film ready by summer 2022, with the film premiering in winter 2023. However, the recent drop in ether prices might have affected the budget of the documentary; Ether fell 12.5% to sub $1,800 prices over the last 7 days according to data from Coingecko.