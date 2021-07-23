Binance opens Subscription for the Coin98 (C98) Token Sale – Subscription for the Coin98 (C98) token sale on Binance Launchpad is now open and will remain open for 4 hours. Users can check their eligibility and commit their BNB to the Coin98 (C98) token sale based on their past 7-day average BNB holdings. The BNB rate for the C98 token sale has been set below.

Further information:

1 C98 = 0.00025041 BNB or 0.075 USD (using a BNB price of 299.50 USD).

Users will have 4 hours to subscribe by committing their BNB tokens between 2021-07-23 06:00 AM (UTC) and 2021-07-23 10:00 AM (UTC). Users must also sign the C98 Token Purchase Agreement prior to committing their BNB. The maximum amount of BNB that each user can commit has been calculated based on their past 7-day average BNB balance. Important: Only BNB in user spot wallets can be used to commit. If your BNB is in other accounts such as Launchpool or BNB Vault, you will need to redeem them to your spot wallet first before committing. Please note that once committed, your BNB will be locked and you will not be able to redeem or access any other functions such as transfers, withdrawals or trading until final token distribution.

After the subscription period ends at 2021-07-23 10:00 AM (UTC), the C98 token allocation calculation will begin and will take a total of 1 hour.

The final C98 token allocation results will be revealed at 2021-07-23 11:00 AM (UTC), at which point the respective BNB will be deducted from your already-locked BNB amount within 30 minutes. Once deducted, your C98 and remaining BNB tokens will both be transferred to your spot wallet.

Reminder: There is a hard cap of 20,000 USD (266,666.667 C98 or 66.7758 BNB) that can be allocated per user. For detailed calculation rules, click here.

The Coin98 (C98) BEP-20 smart contract is available here and ERC-20 smart contract is available here.

After the subscription is complete, Binance will list Coin98 (C98) in the innovation zone at 2021-07-23 12:00 PM (UTC) and open trading for C98/BTC, C98/BNB, C98/BUSD and C98/USDT trading pairs.

Reminder: Users need to complete their account verification and also be from an eligible jurisdiction to participate in this token sale.

* Users from the following countries or regions will not be able to participate in token sales on the Binance Launchpad platform:

Belarus, Mainland China, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cuba, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, United States of America and its territories (American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands), Zimbabwe.