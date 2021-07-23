Ecobank, Microsoft, Others Train SMEs in Digital Skills – Ecobank Group in partnership with Microsoft, LinkedIn, GitHub and Ecobank Academy is set to provide training to equip Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across sub-Saharan Africa with digital skills.

In response to feedback from customers, the bank said its Commercial Banking Segment is helping business owners close the digital skills gap within their chosen fields and improve the digital capabilities of their employees.

It noted that SMEs have been significantly impacted by the COVID19 pandemic with its attendant lockdowns and disruptions to supply chains, plummeting sales, lost revenue and operational challenges.

Group Executive, Commercial Banking for the Ecobank Group, Josephine Anan-Ankomah, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has turbocharged the shift towards digital. It is essential that businesses adapt so that they are able to compete effectively in today’s rapidly changing landscape.

“Ecobank’s Commercial Banking is committed to supporting SMEs across our pan-African footprint. Through this partnership with Microsoft, LinkedIn, GitHub and Ecobank Academy we are offering training to equip business owners and their employees with the digital skills that they need to stay connected to their customers.

“We are intent on ensuring that our SME customers remain relevant, grow and succeed in the post COVID-19 era.”

SMEs have been invited to register here (https://bit.ly/3iEspdc) for the upcoming webinar taking place on July 26.

The Global Skilling initiative programme is available on an online portal where SMEs can register, and start their learning journey for any of the 10 in-demand skill sets (Customer Services; Digital Marketing; Financial Analysis; Graphic Design; IT Support/Help Desk; Project Management; Sales; Data Analysis; IT Administration; And Software Development).

They can complete the virtual programme at their own pace and at times that work best for them. The programme runs until 31st of December 2021.

Ibrahim Youssry, Regional General Manager, Middle East and Africa – Multi market region at Microsoft said, “We are committed to building digital talent pipelines to support the workforce of the future, and our Global Skilling Initiative is an important part of this process.

“But beyond the future workforce, digital talent will also support more local innovation, as developers and entrepreneurs are empowered to create locally relevant solutions that best address the challenges and needs of African countries.

“Startups and SMEs play a critical role in innovation, economic growth and job creation, and expanded access to digital skills is one of the key steps needed to foster a successful economic recovery.”