MultiChoice Nigeria Unveils New DStv Business Packages – MultiChoice Nigeria has launched new, simplified DStv Business packages for businesses and corporate organizations in Nigeria. The DStv Business packages, which contain curated content at a great value to suit various businesses, are aimed at ensuring these business owners and organizations enjoy the ultimate TV experience, all in HD.

There are three DStv Business packages;

DStv Work

DStv Play

DStv Stay and

Each package is tailored to suit the particular needs of offices, bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels and much more.

John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria commented,

“We always ask ourselves how we can make our customers experience better for businesses. We have revamped our DStv Business packages, offering business owners the right mixture of entertainment to enhance the experience of guests and staff. At the end of the day, your guests will always remember how you made them feel”.

DStv Work packages:

The DStv Work package offers the latest news headlines from around the world, sports, weather updates and other work-related entertainment which sets the tone for a stimulating work environment and keeps everyone including staff well informed. The Work packages are best suited for offices, banks and businesses involving the government.

DStv Play Packages:

The DStv Play packages are best suited for businesses such as pubs, restaurants, bars, clubs, café and betting houses. These packages enhance the guests’ experience and ensure that they are always entertained with their favourite sports programmes and other first-class entertainment.

DStv Stay Packages:

The Stay packages are best suited for hotels, motels, lodges, resorts, B&B and serviced apartments. Giving each guest – whether a kid, adult or elder – a memorable in-room experience due to the vast array of channels available to them during their stay.