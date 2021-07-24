Amazon Is Hiring For Digital Currency and Blockchain Expert – According to a recent job posting, an online marketing giant Amazon is looking to hire a Digital Currency and Blockchain expert. Of note, the company intends to add the new hire to its payment team.

Based on the report, this showcases that Amazon has the vision to introduce a new roadmap for new digital currency payment products.

On the previous note, Amazon’s spokesperson gave a hint that the company would consider enabling crypto payment. However, as he mentioned, this made people believe that Amazon is now eager to accept digital currency into its payment system. Particularly, this included Bitcoin (BTC).

We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible.

However, as per the requirement of the job posting, the Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead expert must have a broad knowledge about cryptocurrencies. Not only this alone, but Amazon requires the expert to also be knowledgeable in central bank currencies and distributed ledgers.

In addition, the company’s Web Services team even made an urgent advertisement to hire an experienced Head of Product for its Managed Blockchain. Furthermore, the company’s Advertising FinTech team also called to recruit for Senior Software Engineer.

This shows that Amazon is taking a more serious look when it comes to cryptocurrency nowadays.