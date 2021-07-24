Circle K Deploys Bitcoin ATMs across US and Canada — Over 700 Machines Already Installed: The world’s largest bitcoin ATM operator, Bitcoin Depot, announced Thursday “an exclusive international partnership with Circle K that spans across both the U.S. and Canada with over 700 bitcoin ATMs in 30 states already installed.” The company wrote:

As one of the world’s leading convenience and fuel retailers, Circle K is the first major retail chain to deploy bitcoin ATMs within its stores.

Circle K is a global brand of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a leader in convenience and fuel retail, with more than 14,200 stores operating in 26 countries and territories. According to the company, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores in the U.S. and a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, and Ireland. The company also has a presence in Poland and Hong Kong.

The Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot currently has 3,793 cryptocurrency ATMs, making it the largest crypto ATM operator ahead of Coin Cloud with 2,628 machines and Coinflip with 2,499 machines, according to the crypto ATM tracking website Coinatmradar. Bitcoin Depot’s crypto ATMs enable users to buy bitcoin and over 30 other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz opined: “Circle K understands that cryptocurrency will be a growing part of the future economy and payments landscape. By adding bitcoin ATMs to the company’s stores, Circle K can attract new customers to their stores, offer financial access to underserved communities, and set themselves apart from other retailers with this new technology.”

Denny Tewell, Senior Vice President of Global Merchandise and Procurement at Circle K, commented:

Our partnership with Bitcoin Depot further builds on this commitment, giving our brand an important, early presence in the fast-growing cryptocurrency marketplace as a convenient destination where customers can buy bitcoin.