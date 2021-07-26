Matic (Polygon) Price Prediction 2021 — Will MATIC Hit 5$ in 2021? – This Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2021 article is based on technical analysis alone. Below, you will see the key measures that we have taken into consideration upon coming up with our MATIC price analysis and prediction.

There are many cryptocurrencies that skyrocketed to a new all-time during this 2021 bull run. In contrast, some crypto also had a decline in price. Therefore, many crypto traders and investors are confused about whether it is time to hold or sell crypto for a good price. For MATIC, the former may be the case.

Moreover, the crypto market is in a bearish movement lately, and most cryptos are losing their previous profits. Is the scenario the same as the MATIC price? We’ll find out shortly in this MATIC price analysis 2021 article. But first, let’s have a look at what MATIC is.

Overview

Cryptocurrency Polygon Coin MATIC Price $0.9195 Market cap $5,880,105,524.55 Circulating Supply 6,394,735,794 MATIC Total Supply 10,000,000,000 MATIC Trading Volume $739,474,194.53 All-time high $2.68 May 18, 2021 All-time low $0.003 May 09, 2019

What Is Polygon (MATIC)?

Polygon is the first well-regulated, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core element is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

MATIC, the native token of Polygon, is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Moreover, the tokens are utilized for payment services on Polygon and as a settlement currency between users who operate within the Polygon marketplace.

Now that we have an idea about MATIC, do you think MATIC will be profitable crypto in 2021? Or, are you curious to find out? Join me and let us see the charts in this MATIC price analysis and MATIC price prediction.

MATIC Current Market Status

As of the time of writing this Polygon price analysis, MATIC trades at $0.9465 with a 24-hour trading volume of $747,730,495. The price of MATIC has increased by 2.27% in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, MATIC has a current circulating supply of 6.39 billion MATIC. Currently, the top cryptocurrency exchanges for MATIC are Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and FTX.

Now, let’s proceed to the next part of this MATIC technical analysis for 2021.

MATIC Price Analysis 2021

Polygon is an Ethereum startup seeking to bring an end to the problems disturbing the Ethereum network. Furthermore, the two significant problems faced by the Ethereum blockchain are high transaction fees and slow transaction time. On the other hand, Polygon seeks to address the low transaction time of Ethereum.

Would the recent development and changes in MATIC’s blockchain help the cryptocurrency price to grow higher? Let’s look at the charts in this MATIC price prediction article.

In the chart above, which is set in a daily time frame, we can see the Descending Channel Trend pattern. A descending channel is the price action that takes place in a downward direction through a sloping parallel line. More so, the chart shows the Lower Highs and Lower Lows from this price pattern. Moreover, this pattern represents a short-term bearish.

As shown above, at the beginning of this month, MATIC turned from its bear to bull trend. This is the result of the high trade volume that occurred in that period.

Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.63, which means that MATIC is in neither an overbought nor oversold state. As a result, this may lead to a price reversal at any given time.

Let us also look down for the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of MATIC.

MATIC is one of the potential cryptocurrencies this year. Since the start of 2021, MATIC’s price has seen many bullish moves which are higher than the previous one. More so, these are followed by fluctuations and corrections right away.

MATIC Price Prediction 2021

Currently, MATIC holds the 21st place on CoinGecko. Would the market performance be enough for MATIC to maintain its bullish position in 2021? Are you excited to know the results? Well, what are we waiting for? Let’s get to the bottom of it in this MATIC price prediction 2021.

In the short-to-mid term scenario for our MATIC price prediction 2021, MATIC has to break past the retracement level at $1.51. To do this, it has to establish more support at the Fib level at $1.25. If not, bears may gain the upper hand and drag MATIC to their territory.

Meanwhile, our long-term MATIC price prediction 2021 is bullish. Even more, it has a high possibility of reaching a new all-time high this year. However, that will only happen if it breaks past a number of psychological resistances.

MATIC Price Prediction 2022

If this bullish trend continues, MATIC will reach $2 by the end of 2022. Moreover, the first half of 2022 is going to show fast growth, up to $2.5. Then this rise will slow down, but no major falls are expected. With upcoming, partnership, and developments reaching $19 is quite optimistic in the price point of view but undoubtedly feasible for the near future.

MATIC Price Prediction 2023

If MATIC holds the support level around 200-MA, the long-term moving average of 200 days firmly, buyers will then have ample time and stability to forge the next attack mission on the vital level at $3, making it not plummet but play consistently.

MATIC Price Prediction 2024

As per the latest upgrades, developments, MATIC price prediction, and new project forecasts of the platform, MATIC investors could expect many partnerships and integrations around 2024. Moreover, this might boost the price of MATIC in the crypto market, and it will be the best investment as the price can spike and reach around $5.

MATIC Price Prediction 2025

In the next four years, MATIC prices could race up to $7.5. However, reaching this level could not be so difficult for MATIC as additional medium, short-term, and long-term price targets could be found to purchase or sell orders. This indicates that MATIC has a high possibility of reaching a new ATH soon in the next five years as per the prediction.

Conclusion

MATIC has a bright future ahead of it in 2021. With ongoing developments happening within the MATIC ecosystem, as well as in the overall crypto market, we may see MATIC reach new heights.

Even more, the bullish MATIC price prediction 2021 is $1.5. As said above, it may even reach a new ATH if investors have decided that MATIC is a good investment in 2021 along with mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Moreover, it has a chance to reach $2 in the latter parts of this year as well.

FAQ

What is MATIC?

MATIC is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. However, it seeks to bring an end to the issues that disturb the Ethereum network.

How to Buy MATIC Tokens?

Users can obtain MATIC tokens by purchasing them from cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance or Huobi Global.

Will MATIC Surpass its Current ATH?

MATIC is a good investment in 2021. However, MATIC has a high possibility of surpassing its current ATH at about $2.68 by 2022.

What will be the Polygon (MATIC) price by 2022?

Polygon (MATIC) price is expected to reach $2 by 2022.

What will be the Polygon (MATIC) price by 2023?

Polygon (MATIC) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023.

What will be the Polygon (MATIC) price by 2024?

Polygon (MATIC) price is expected to reach $5 by 2024.

What will be the Polygon (MATIC) price by 2025?

Polygon (MATIC) price is expected to reach $7.5 by 2025.