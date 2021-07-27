Dexlab to Launch the First-Ever Solana-Centric Minting and Management Platform – Dexlab announced the launch of the first-ever Solana-centric minting and management platform — MintingLab.

According to Dexlab, the decentralized exchange (DEX), MintingLab is the first accessible token minting and management on Solana.

Dexlab is a DEX where Solana projects mint and list their tokens. As for Solana, it is a blockchain that supports developers who build scalable crypto apps worldwide.

Talking about MintingLab, the Dexlab team said that the platform doesn’t require any coding knowledge as it is simple in its outlay and extremely easy to operate. As per the team behind MintingLab, using the Decentralized Exchange DEX Launchpad makes it possible to mint, issue, and list tokens with a few clicks.

The MintingLab platform comes with many features, including SPL Wallets that work as the address for any newly minted tokens. What is more, it has an Editor Suite, which is a tool that allows users to edit a host of data related to their freshly minted tokens. Last and not least, it has a Deposit Management System. This feature lets users keep a tab on all their assets.

Following this, Dennis Lee, CEO of DexLabs, views the launch of MintingLab as a significant milestone for the Solana ecosystem. Notably, from a development standpoint.

Moreover, Dennis Lee said,

Dexlab’s MintingLab will be one of a kind. By breaking down Solana’s major barrier of entry, the knowledge to code, many projects, especially non-blockchain ones, will be able to easily tokenize and enter the space. We’re excited for the potential to have all the different projects be welcomed into Solana through us.

The team went on to say that the decentralized finance (DeFi) market over the past year has increased with total value locked from $3.7 billion to nearly $60 billion. “Dexlab is at the forefront of this ongoing finance revolution, currently offering Solana-based projects the ability to access a host of different tools that can help maximize their DeFi experience,” the Dexlab team added.