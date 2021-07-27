Finder’s Experts Predict Ethereum Will hit $4.5K This Year, $18K in 2025 – Finder, an investing companion app, released its Ethereum price prediction poll results, which reveal a bullish sentiment for the present and future of Ethereum. 27 of 42 experts that gave their opinions in Finder’s poll expect ethereum to be at $4,596 by December 31, 2021. Experts give different reasons for this opinion, but most of them are related to the bullish outlook of the crypto market and to the different changes the chain has vowed to apply to fix its scaling issues in the near future.

Allnodes CEO and founder Konstantin Boyko-Romanovsky, who was consulted in the poll, gave a prediction price of $5K for the end of this year. The reason for this above-average prediction, according to him, is the continuous development of Ethereum. He stated:

Upgrading to a deflationary type of asset, Level 2 networks, institutional adoption, mass utilization, DeFi, and dapps continuous development and rise — are all contributing factors to Ethereum’s future price appreciation.

Ethereum has grown immensely this last year, with the rise of supplementary scaling networks, like Arbitrum and Optimism. Ph.D. candidate of the University of Saskatchewan, Ajay Shrestha, states this is a very important thing for the currency. He stated:

The ETH community seems to be the most active of all, and that surely aids in the continuous development further along the road.

Bullish Long Term, Too

Most of the experts are also bullish regarding ethereum’s long-term performance. The average prediction of the panel signals ethereum will reach $17,810 in 2025. But there are yet people far more bullish on the future of the crypto asset. Trade the Chain cofounder Ryan Gorman believes ethereum will go up to $100,000 by December 2030. He stresses that:

DeFi projects and other applications we have not yet even considered will continue to be built on the Ethereum blockchain and see rapid growth. This will, in turn, lead to ETH eventually overtaking Bitcoin as the world’s most valuable crypto asset.

Also, 71% of the consulted experts state that the switch to proof-of-stake Ethereum is planning to make in the future will give it an edge over other, proof-of-work-based cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin.