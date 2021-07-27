GT HoldCo Emerges Best Bank in Africa – Another feather has been added to the highly-decorated cap of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (HoldCo) Plc as it was recently announced as the best bank in Africa.

The financial institution received this latest accolade at the Euromoney Annual Award for Excellence, beating other top lenders on the continent to clinch the honour.

Euromoney’s Award for Excellence picks out financial institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation and momentum in the markets they operate.

The group chief executive officer of GT, Mr Segun Agbaje, while commenting on the latest feat, assured that the company will continue to create new and innovative financial solutions aimed to make life easier for the customers and generate the returns shareholders.

“The biggest winners continue to be our customers and shareholders and our top priority will always be creating value for them.

“With our transition to a holding company structure, we will be extending our banking excellence to new growth areas wherein we can help our customers achieve the full breadth of their financial goals whilst realizing the full value inherent in our group,” Mr Agbaje said.

GT HoldCo is known for providing top-notch financial services in Nigeria and Africa, especially with its innovative banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of customers.

The bank also boasts of best-in-class- return-on-equity to shareholders as over the past decade, it has set out on a period of unparalleled growth, growing its customer base from less than 3 million customers in 2011 to over 24 million customers in 2020, recording a profit before tax of N238.1 billion in FY 2020 compared with N45.5 billion in FY 2010.