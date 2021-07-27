Transactions on NASD OTC Bourse Close 0.12% Lower – Transactions on the floor of the NASD Over-the-Counter (OTC) Securities Exchange kicked off on a negative note on Monday with a 0.12 per cent slump.

The outcome came as a result of a drop in the stock price of Central Securities Clearing Systems (CSCS) Plc by 30 kobo or 1.7 per cent to N18.20 per share compared with the previous N18.50 per share of the preceding session.

The slump in the price of CSCS suppressed the 36 kobo or 2.1 per cent growth in the price of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group Plc, which closed at N17.49 per unit as against N17.13 per unit of the previous session.

As a result, the NASD Unlisted Security Index (NSI) shed 0.91 points to end the day at 753.52 points as against 754.43 points it recorded at the previous session.

Also, the market capitalisation went down by N800 million yesterday to close at N654.93 billion versus N655.73 billion it ended Friday.

During the trading day, there was a 104.7 per cent rise in the volume of securities traded at the bourse as investors exchanged 5.4 million units compared with the previous trading day’s 2.6 million units.

Likewise, there was a swell in the value of shares traded yesterday by 31.5 per cent as shares worth N94.2 million exchanged hands in contrast to the previous N71.7 million.

Also, the number of deals executed by market participants increased by 45.2 per cent to 45 deals from 31 deals carried out last Friday.

Geo Fluids Plc was the most active stock by volume (year-to-date) on Monday with 1.0 billion units worth N700.1 billion. NGX was the second-highest traded stock with 353.5 million traded for N7.6 billion, while Swap Technologies & Telecomms Plc was in third place with 46.6 million units worth N41.0 million.

In terms of value, NGX Group Plc was the most active on a year-to-date basis with 353.3 million units traded for N7.6 billion. VFD Group Plc remained in the second spot with 4.1 million units valued at N1.3 billion, while Niger Delta Exploration and Production (NDEP) Plc has traded 3.2 million units valued at N976.3 million.