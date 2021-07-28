Splinterlands (SPS) token rallies 318.3% two days after launch – NFT-based trading card game Splinterlands has rallied 318.3% since launching on pancakeswap two days ago according to data from Coingecko, Splinterlands recently raised $3.6 million from reputable investors.

SPS token is currently trading at $0.79 and have gained 190% in the past 24hours, the token picked at $1.07 with a current marketcap of $162m.

Information on their website says “Splinterlands makes it easy to earn on a daily basis. Players can win rewards from Tournaments, Ranked play, and Quests! No matter what your skill level or collection size, there is always an opportunity to earn!”

“Among the many prizes you may win are collectible cards of varying rarity, card packs, magic potions, and Dark Energy Crystals (a tradable, digital currency used to buy items in the shop)”

“Splinterlands makes it easy to get involved with cryptocurrency. In fact, a Hive cryptocurrency wallet is automatically generated for you upon registering on the website”

“For veteran crypto users, you’ll be glad to know that Splinterlands has cross-compatibility with other blockchains such as Ethereum, Tron, and WAX”

“Buy in-game credits with a variety of cryptocurrencies, earn crypto and other digital assets, and even earn HIVE cryptocurrenty tokens by simply participating in”

SPS is a governance token built for the Splintershards Decentralized Autonomous Organization. The DAO is responsible for setting important game-related governance proposals. Users holding SPS can help make important decisions within the Splinterlands ecosystem. This is important for the platform’s sponsored tournament proposals, card balance updates, quests and other rewards, in-game battle balance changes, as well as emissions of Dark Energy Crystal (DEC) tokens.

Not just this, but the successful investment round also marks another milestone the project has crossed. Just recently, Splinterlands surpassed 150,000 registered user accounts on its platform. It attributes its fruitful success entirely to its innovative game, which uses NFT mechanics to help in user retention and rewards. This way players can play to earn and save progress on the immutable Hive ledger.