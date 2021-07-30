Binance announces it will List DapperLab’s native token Flow – Binance have announced it will list Dapperlab blockchain native token FLOW to day July 30th at 13:00 PM (UTC), trading for FLOW/BTC, FLOW/BNB, FLOW/BUSD, FLOW/USDT trading pairs at 2021-07-30 13:00 PM (UTC).

Users can now start depositing FLOW in preparation for trading

Withdrawals for FLOW will open at 2021-07-31 13:00 PM (UTC)

Note: The withdrawal open time is an estimated time for users’ reference. Users can view the actual status on the withdrawal page.

What is Flow (FLOW)?

Flow is a layer-1 protocol designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. FLOW is the native utility token of the protocol and is used for staking, governance, payment of transaction fees, and the principal reserve asset on the network.

FLOW Listing Fee: 0 BNB.

Details: