FRSC Recruitment Sept 2021 Application Form: Requirements for Application, Deadline And Guide – Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), hereby inform all applicants who applied to FRSC for recruitment into the different cadres to check their emails for updated information on the exercise – Apply here!

Applicants who do not receive any information through their emails before the date of the exercise are by this notice advised to report to the screening centres chosen in their application forms with the printed summary data page.

The FRSC 2020 recruitment will give employment to suitably qualified graduates and non-graduates into various cadres of the Corps.

Get your certificates ready and move to the nearest cyber café to complete your application for the FRSC 2020 recruitment and await further instructions.

All applicants, irrespective of Cadre applied for, are to come along with the following:

Originals of their credentials (for sighting),

2 sets of photocopies of credentials,

Medical certificate of fitness.

2 passport sized photographs

Be a Nigerian by birth

Not be less than 18 years or more than 30 years in 2020 (35 years will be considered for Medical and Articulated vehicle drivers).

Applicant must not be married.

Not be less than 1.68 meters for male and 1.63 meters for a female in height.

Have a fully expanded chest measurement of not less than 0.87 meters (men only)

Be physically and mentally fit for para-military services

Produce a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital.

Be free from any form of financial embarrassment be of good character and must not have been convicted of any offense.

Applicants are also to note that computer literacy and possession of valid drivers’ license shall be added advantage for all cadres.

Anyone found to have submitted false document(s) would be disqualified and prosecuted.

NOTE: You are to appear in White Shorts, White Round Neck T-shirt, Canvass and socks for the screening and physical fitness exercise.

The Educational Requirements for FRSC Recruitment 2021

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the following are the educational or academic qualifications needed for various cadres advertised

For the Officer cadre, candidates are expected to possess a first degree from recognized institutions, NYSC Discharge Certificates, and must not be more than 30 years of age.

For the Marshal Inspectorate cadre, he explained that there are three subcategories namely, Marshal Inspector I (MI-I), Marshal Inspector II (MI-II), and Marshal Inspector III (MI-III). According to him, the requirements for MI-I are Higher National Diploma from recognized Institutions, NYSC discharge certificates, Registered Nurse, and Midwife, and must equally not be more than 30 years of age.

The requirements for MI-II are Nigeria Certificate of Education (NCE), Registered Nurse or Registered Midwife. Applicants to this cadre must not be more than 28 years of age. For MI-III, Applicants must possess National Diploma (ND), Community Health Extension Workers Certificate (CHEW), and must equally not be more than 28 years of age.

Application into the category of RMAII requires a minimum of 5 credits in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB and must include Mathematics and English Language. For RMAIII, the requirement is a minimum of 3 credits in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB. Applicants into the two categories of RMAs must not be more than 27 years of age.

He stressed that Artisans and Tradesmen equally fall into the same categories of RMAs, however, they must possess a minimum of 4 passes in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB, have Trade test or other professional Certificates, valid class of Drivers licence (for drivers and bikers), and must not be more than 28 years of age.

Deadline For FRSC 2021 Recruitment Application

According to information on the FRSC website, the FRSC 2020 recruitment 2020 will span the period of 6 weeks. The website will be open during that period and will close after that duration. If you are interested, you must complete the application process within that period.

The Process Of Registration For FRSC 2021 Recruitment Application

The registration is quite simple. Kazeem stated that applications to any of the above-listed cadres will be done through FRSC website (https://recruitment.frsc.gov.ng), and shortlisted candidates are expected to come along with a print out of their forms as well as the acknowledgment slip for screening.

The spokesman maintained that the exercise attracts no fee, he maintained that applications must be submitted within 6 weeks of the publication of the advert. He added that all inquiries should be directed to 122 (toll-free line), 08077690361, 08077690362, or send an email to [email protected]

