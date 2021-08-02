FRSC Recruitment 2021 – Federal Road Safety Recruitment – www.frsc.gov.ng portal: FRSC recruitment update | Latest update on the Federal Road Safety Recruitment 2021. See the FRSC recruitment categories, requirements and how to apply. Suitably qualified applicants should apply online at the www.frsc.gov.ng portal – Apply here!

Welcome to the official FRSC Recruitment 2021 information page. In this post, we will give you the 2021 FRSC recruitment update. Here, you will also see the requirements for the Federal Road Safety Recruitment 2021 and steps to apply.

The Federal Road Safety is a government agency in Nigeria. The functions of the Federal Road Safety Commission is to maintain safety in Nigerian roads and other related duties. The Corps usually recruits young, vibrant, intelligent and technologically driven individuals to provide the needed manpower in the organization.

FRSC recruitment 2021 will be massive and jobs will be available at the frsc.gov.ng recruitment portal. All interested applicants are advised to get themselves ready to apply for the job.

In the frsc recruitment 2021/2022, we helped a lot of job seekers in Nigeria through information. We also provided the aptitude test preparatory materials to help them succeed in the aptitude test and interview. Here, you will find the latest on FRSC recruitment 2021.

frsc.gov.ng recruitment portal

1) CATEGORY A – RMA Cadre

Road Marshal Assistant I.

Applicants must be a Junior Community Health Extension Worker (JCHEW).

i) Road Marshal Assistant III.

Applicants must possess a minimum of three (3) credits in SSCE (GCE / WAEC / NECO / NABTEB), which must include English Language and Mathematics.

ii) Artisans and Tradesmen.

Artisans and Tradesmen may apply under this category. Those applying for the posts of Computer Operators, Drivers, Mechanics, Motorcycle Riders, Electricians, Instrumentalists, Tailors, Plumbers, etc must possess the following:

A minimum of 4 passes in SSCE (GCE / WAEC / NECO, NABTEB).

Trade Test and or other professional Certificates.

Drivers and Riders must have the appropriate class of valid Driver’s Licence

2) CATEGORY B – MI Cadre:

i) Marshal Inspector I.

Candidates must possess the following:

Double qualification RN & RM, Accident & Emergency Nurses, Pediatric Nurses, Anesthetic Nurses, Orthopedic Nurses, Radiographic Nurses from recognized institutions.

ii) Marshal Inspector II.

Candidates must possess the following:

Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE).

Registered Nurse / Midwife (RN/RM).

Marshal Inspector III.

Candidates must possess the following:

National Diploma (ND) / Senior Community Health Extension Workers Certificate (CHEW).

CATEGORY C – Officer Cadre:

Officer Cadre.

Candidates must possess the following:

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution of higher learning in any of the following disciplines; Law, Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Laboratory Science, Psychology, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Insurance/Actuarial Science, Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology, Physical and Health Education, Accounting, Management Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Mass Communication, Social Sciences and Humanities.

NYSC Discharge Certificate.

4) CATEGORY D – Officer(MBBS) Cadre:

Officer(MBBS) Cadre.

Candidates must possess the following:

Applicants must possess a First Degree / HND from a recognized Institution of learning and NYSC Discharge Certificate/Exemption Certificate.

Candidates who wish to apply for the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC 2021 Recruitment Exercise must meet the following conditions:

Computer literacy and possession of valid National Driver’s Licence shall be an added advantage for all cadres.

Any certificate or qualification not declared or tendered and accepted at the time of recruitment cannot be presented subsequently for career progression in the Corps.

Applicants be Nigerians by birth.

Applicants must be medically fit and must produce a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital.

Applicants must not be less than 18 years or more than 30 years of age. However, 35 years will be considered for Medical Doctors and Articulated Vehicle Drivers.

All applicants must be single.

Applicants height must not be less than 1.7 metres for male and 1.64 metres for female.

Medical and Allied professionals must possess current practicing licences while Lawyers must have been called to Bar.

Male applicants must have a fully expanded chest measurement of not less than 0.87metres.

Applicants be free from any form of financial embarrassment, be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.

Applicants must not have tattoo on any part of their body.

Applicants must use their personal email address and phone numbers when submitting their applications online.

Other Conditions:

Prospective candidates who are pregnant need not apply.

Applicants with any of the following disabilities need not apply:

Impediment in speech (Stammerer/dumb)

Gross malformation of teeth malocclusion, overject, overbite etc)

Knocked knees

Bent knees

Bow legs

K-legs

Flat foot

Bent arms/deformed hands

Amputation of any part of physical body

Impaired Hearing (partial/total deafless)

Hunched back

Obesity

Visual impairment (squint-eye, crossed eye, one- eyed etc)

Medical challenge and any other physical deformity not mentioned.

How to Apply for FRSC Recruitment 2021

All the application is done online.

You must meet with all the specified requirements to be successful

Interested candidates should visit the recruitment portal on (http://www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng/) to apply.

Application Procedure:

Click the Register Button on the top right corner of the page to register (without registration you cant see the position).

Applicants are required to have the following available for registration (Passport-sized photograph with CV in pdf or word format (Not more than 2 pages and 600kb)

To complete the registration, make sure you fill the registration form.

After registration, you will be required to activate your account by clicking on the link sent to your email

Log in with your email and password.

Carefully read the job description and requirements then click the apply button for your preferred position.

Provide correct information for all fields, upload your passport photograph and CV then click the submit button.

An email would be sent to you confirming the success of your submission.

Any developments in respect to your application would be communicated to you.

FRSC Recruitment Closing Date 2021

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Recruitment Form 2021/2022 is out. Kindly note that the deadline for the application is 24th August, 2021. Late submission of application after the set date will not be accepted.

