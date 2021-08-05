Theta blockchain is now accessible on the popular Metamask plug-in – Today, Theta Labs announced that the Theta blockchain is now accessible through Metamask plug-in.

This is a big achievement for Theta blockchain as its vision for 2021 and beyond is to expand compatibility with Ethereum. In other words, the Theta vision came true. As a result, Theta blockchain is now accessible on the popular crypto wallet and gateway to blockchain apps — Metamask plug-in.

In addition, the platform includes an Ethereum-compatible RPC API suite, smart contract development tools. Even more, it includes a Truffle Suite, Remix integration, and other components like Web3.js, Ether.js. With this, any Ethereum-compatible application can run on the Theta blockchain with least to zero costs.

Moreover, to access a Theta address in Metamask, the firm said users need to open Metamask in their web browser. Next, they will need to input the Theta blockchain as a custom Metamask network. To clarify, users can do this by clicking the current network they are using, likely Ethereum Network. Furthermore, they need to click Custom RPC.

Notably, at this time, Metamask only serves to store and transfer TFUEL and TNT-20 tokens. Besides, due to technical reasons, users can’t use THETA token. “But in the future, this can develop,” Theta Labs stated on his official medium blog.

However, the integration would improve the interaction between Theta and Ethereum for Dapp development. Meanwhile, it primarily uses TFUEL and TNT-20 tokens rather than THETA, intended for long-term staking to Theta nodes.

Consequently, more development tools are on the way this month. This is to support the Theta dev community and cross-chain applications.

