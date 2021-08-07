Casper Network (CSPR) token price have gained 162% in the last 7days – what traders expect next – The native token of the Casper Network, CSPR have seen an upward trend the past couple of days, data from Coingecko shows the token have seen 162% increase in the last 7days and have also been up by 67% in the last 24hrs.

CSPR is the native token to the Casper Network. As a proof-of-stake blockchain, Casper relies on CSPR to reward the validators that participate in the PoS consensus mechanism to secure and uphold the network.

Casper users also rely on CSPR to pay network fees for on-chain actions. The CSPR token will be available only through CoinList for the initial public token sale. Once CSPR lockup periods end, we anticipate the token to be available through other platforms per jurisdiction compliance.

What traders expect next

CSPR traders and investors believe that the token is currently undervalued at $210M marketcap after investors over-sold shortly after it listed for trading back in May this year. The token reached an all-time high of $1.33 and have since lost over 85% from ATH; currently trading at around $0.19 as at the time of writing this report.

CSPR is among top 10 most searched coins on Coinrank.io and has also featured as top gainers in the last 24hrs; as one of the most undervalued coin with real utility, traders on twitter are optimistic the rally will continue with a target of atleast $500M marketCap target as support.

Casper is a proof of stake blockchain network optimized for enterprise and developer adoption. The Casper Network is the first live blockchain built off the Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper specification, allowing the network to create sustainable new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset without compromising performance or security. Activity on Casper is governed by CSPR, the network’s native token.

