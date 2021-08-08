Npower Shortlisted Candidates 2021 for Stage 2 Screening is Out: This is to inform you that the Npower list of successful candidates for Stage 2 of the N-Power 2021 screening process is out. The Npower Stage 2 Screening Shortlisted Candidates 2020 portal is https://npower-fmhds-gov-ng.web.app.

Information reaching us is that Npower has opened the portal for Stage 2 phase in which applicants can log in with their credentials and check if they have been shortlisted for the second stage of the recruitment.

Are you interested in getting more Information about Npower batch c stage 2 programme, Then you are on the right page where you will see the full guide about the portal and what to do next?

NPower Programme Stage 2 Portal is now accessible via https://npower-fmhds-gov-ng.web.app/

The programme shortlisted candidates with the following statistics; N-Agro 418,605, N-Teach 245,970, N-Health 207,539, N-Build 127,478, N-Tech 102,056, N-Creative 98,357 respectively.

About 1.2 million out of over 5 million Applicants have been shortlisted for the N-Power 2020 Programme. Successful applicants will be contacted soon.

How to Check Your Name on Npower Stage 2 Portal – npower-fmhds-gov-ng.web.app

Please kindly note that, The Npower Shortlisted candidates for Stage 2 is NOT officially out!!! We will continue to keep you posted while this page will be updated from time-to-time. Thank you.

Please before you can access the portal for the stage 2 of 2020 Npower programme, you will need to ensure you have your Login credentials you can then access the portal by keying in your detail into the spaces provided.

Visit https://npower-fmhds-gov-ng.web.app/ Input your Email and Mobile number in the fields provided. Click on the verify button. If successful, follow the directions. For complaints or assistance send an email to [email protected]

