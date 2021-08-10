Nigeria’s economy could grow by $229 billion by 2025 – Report: NIGERIA’s economy could grow by $229 billion by 2025 if it reduced gender inequality in the labour market, in economic participation, and in political representation, according to a report.

The report was by Nigeria2Equal is an International Finance Corporation (IFC)-led, multi-stakeholder programme in partnership with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), formerly The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The programme aims to reduce gender gaps across employment and entrepreneurship in the private sector.

It brings leading companies together to make specific, measurable, and time-bound commitments to increase women’s participation in Nigeria’s private sector as leaders, employees, and as entrepreneurs in the corporate value chain by 2023.

The study said if Nigeria reduced gender inequality in the labour market, in economic participation, and in political representation, the economy could grow on average by as much as 1.25 percent more and gross domestic product (GDP).

According to the report, the growth estimates present a strong business case for reducing gender gaps in Nigeria and building a stronger inclusive economy.

It observed: “Addressing gender gaps in Nigeria’s private sector, which impact women’s ability to participate equally as men, takes on added urgency when considering the country’s rapid population growth—and that inaction will only exacerbate poverty.’’

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.