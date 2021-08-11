Dogecoin gets new utility as it’ll Will Now Let holders Buy Ads in Space – A sky full of sta— ads? Yes, you heard that right. Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Canadian startup Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) are together launching a space-ad satellite soon.

In detail, the technology service company is launching the rocket to make space advertising possible for people, with the help of SpaceX.

Samuel Reid, CEO, and co-founder of GEC shared that the company is currently building a satellite, named CubeSat. About the satellite, he said that one side of it has a pixelated display screen where the advertisements, logos, and art will appear. He noted that anyone can advertise on the satellite by buying a pixel with dogecoins

I’m trying to achieve something that can democratize access to space and allow for decentralized participation… Hopefully, people don’t waste money on something inappropriate, insulting or offensive.

The company also shared that it has plans to load the CubeSat on to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This will help it get into orbit and then release it before reaching the moon. Moreover, the satellite’s built-in selfie-stick will film the screen, livestreaming the footage on Youtube or on Twitch. This will make watching the livestream so much more accessible. For now, the companies have decided on a launch date of early 2022.

