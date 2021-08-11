Investment Firm Neuberger Berman Set to Offer BTC & ETH Futures Exposure – Neuberger Berman, a $402 billion asset management firm has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to offer crypto futures exposure to one of its funds- Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy Fund’s (the “Fund”).

The said fund would offer exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures along with Crypto ETFs to get indirect exposure to funds.

“Effective immediately, Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy Fund’s (the “Fund”) investment strategy will permit actively managed exposure to cryptocurrency investments and digital assets through (i) cryptocurrency derivatives, such as bitcoin futures and ether futures, and (ii) investments in bitcoin trusts and exchange-traded funds to gain indirect exposure to bitcoin.”

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.