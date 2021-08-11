NFTs are experiencing a continued boom- Here are Top 5 NFT tokens to Watch – Non-Fungible Tokens have experienced a continued boom ever since the start of the year. Their status as collectibles has made them very attractive to people.

In fact, many are willing to pay over-the-top high prices to acquire some. NFT coins, on the other hand, are the native tokens of NFT platforms that are used for various functions such as governance, and in some instances, minting as well. The rise in demand for NFTs has inevitably led to a rise in their parent ecosystems.

Top 5 NFT Coins

1) Axie Infinity Shards (AXS)

Up by over 27.30% in the last 24 hours, Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is an Ethereum-based digital marketplace for the game Axie Infinity.

Axie Infinity is a game that runs on NFTs. Earlier this week, it hit an all-time high in sales of $1 billion — setting a new record for itself. As a result, it became the highest valued NFT project in the world.

2) Theta (THETA)

It is a video streaming blockchain platform. What is more, the Theta network is a crypto protocol that aims to change how we communicate and enjoy streaming videos on the internet.

Today, THETA is trading at $7.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $391,690,267 at the time of writing. This means THETA is up 9.02% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

3) Tezos (XTZ)

As one of the first and longest-running Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains, Tezos (XTZ) consumes less energy. Aside from this, it only costs a fraction of 1 XTZ to mint an NFT on Tezos. As a result, it means Tezos NFTs are eco-friendly and more accessible for people worldwide.

The blockchain network-based smart contracts, XTZ, is trading at $3.46 at press time.

4) Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) is a crypto protocol that has integrated blockchain into sports. With its Fan Tokens, Chiliz blockchain has made it easy for fans to support their teams despite the difficulty that the pandemic caused.

Moreover, with its Socios.com — a fans engagement app, fans get to engage, and vote in the club–focused polls. Further, token holders also get exclusive rewards from their teams. Beyond this, they get gamification, and social interaction, making it one of the most promising NFT tokens in the space. Chiliz (CHZ) is up 2.56% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

5) Flow (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) is a fast, secure, and developer-friendly blockchain that supports the next generation of apps, games, and the cryptos that power them. Also, it provides fast and low-cost transactions that make sense for Dapps such as NFT marketplaces and crypto-infused video games.

Launched in 2020, Flow (FLOW) lets developers create and trade NFT. More so, it supports NFT collectibles and large-scale crypto games.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.