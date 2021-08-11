The $600M PolyNetwork Hacker ‘is ready to return the Funds’ – The drama with the largest DeFi hack worth more than $600 million has taken another turn. After the perpetrator dabbled with potentially allowing a DAO to decide where the funds will go, he actually noted that he is ready to return them.

Financial Watch reported yesterday one of the largest hacks in the industry to date when the interoperability protocol PolyNetwork was exploited for over $600 million worth of various digital assets.

New information regarding the attack started emerging immediately, including external analysis about how the project had used a single keeper wallet to protect the funds. Consequently, the hacker was able to sign off on a contract transferring all funds to his addresses after obtaining the relevant private key.

However, PolyNetwork provided another explanation, indicating that the perpetrator exploited a vulnerability between contract calls.

In the following hours, the attacker made a transaction on the already marked addresses embedding a code with his intentions of what to do with the funds. It reads, “what if I make a new token and let the DAO decide where the tokens go?”

The comments went wild, from users asking for the funds for themselves to such pleading that the hacker simply return them.

PolyNetwork also contacted the attacker, saying, “law enforcement in any country will regard this as a major economic crime, and you will be pursued.” The team also urged him to initiate contact for a solution as it is “very unwise for you to do any further transactions.”

It seems that these comments have helped as the hacker made another transaction just hours ago. In it, he embedded a more promising input data, saying, “ready to return the fund!”

PolyNetwork responded again by providing all the necessary addresses where the attacker can send the funds back to – on Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain.

