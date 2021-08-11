TRON Launches $300 Million Fund for GamiFi Projects – With the increasing interest in blockchain gaming, the popular blockchain platform, TRON, has recently announced the launch of a new $300 million fund dedicated to supporting GameFi projects.

In a press release seen by Financial Watch, TRON noted that the fund dubbed TRON Arcade was launched in collaboration with the leading NFT project, APENFT, and the DeFi project, WINKLink.

TRON Arcade is geared toward supporting developers to create games using the play-to-earn mechanism, thus building a robust DeFi content and entertainment community in the TRON, APENFT, and WINKLink ecosystems.

TRON noted that the profound desire of the younger generation to escape reality into the online world via gaming had led to the birth of GameFi, a unique merger between DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.

GameFi allows players to earn rewards while playing their favorite games. Leveraging on users’ interest in various video and mobile games, decentralized platforms allow developers to launch various engaging games that keep players glued to their screens.

By rewarding gamers with digital assets that can either be used in the real world or used to purchase in-game assets, decentralized platforms drive a massive number of users to themselves.

TRON intends to use this new fund to up its efforts in accomplishing its long-term goal of promoting the mass adoption of blockchain technology and increasing its community of users. According to the release, TRON Arcade will support various GameFi projects within the next three years.

Speaking on the new initiative, TRON’s founder Justin Sun said:

“GameFi is going to be the next big thing that makes the DeFi, NFT, and larger crypto space easy to understand and be involved in. TRON is excited to be partnering with APENFT and WINKLink to build a robust GameFi ecosystem that is accessible to all.”

The blockchain-based gaming market has exploded in recent months and TRON intends to bring this rapidly growing market to mainstream users.

Sun Launches JUST NFT Fund

Meanwhile, in March, the TRON founder doubled down on his NFT-related endeavors by launching a fund dubbed “JUST NFT Fund.”

As reported at the time, the initiative was to bridge the gap between blockchain and top artists who want to create their own non-fungible tokens.

